Fundraiser for fallen Baltimore County Police Officer raises $25,000 for BARCS

ROSEDALE, Md. — Wednesday, BARCS was presented with a $25,000 check in honor of fallen Baltimore County Police Officer Amy Caprio.

Caprio was killed in the line of duty in 2018.

“She was just always a positive person, always happy, always smiling and her love animals and helping the community was one of the most amazing things I’ve ever seen in this agency," said Baltimore County Police Officer Joshua Phipps.

Phipps knew the perfect way to honor her, by starting the Amy Caprio Classic, a powerlifting event at Exile Fitness that raises money for BARCS.

“I wanted people to remember her for who she was, for her love of animals, not only just for the sacrifices she had for the line of duty but just for her overall love for animals.”

Over the years they've gone from raising $7,500 to this year, presenting BARCS with $25,000.

Kate Pika, Major Gifts Officer with BARCS, said she's immensely grateful.

“Every year we take in nearly 12,000 animals," Pika told WMAR-2 News, “We’re constantly battling for more money, more space, more everything. What they do and what they do on their own to help support our work is pretty phenomenal.”

The event was a success partly due to partnerships with local businesses like On Site Protection, owned by Vincent Noto.

“It’s a great cause. I love dogs. I don’t have kids so I just have puppies and obviously we want to honor Amy because she was such a huge advocate for dogs," Noto said.

For Phipps, it was a perfect way to honor his fallen friend.

“I know she’s smiling down and is super happy.”

He's looking forward to next year's classic to raise even more money for BARCS.