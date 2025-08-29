Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Funding for Sparrows Point offshore wind project revoked

Jeff Hager
Posted

BALTIMORE COUNTY — The $47 million in funding awarded for the Sparrows Point offshore wind project has been revoked.

This announcement comes from U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy, as 11 other projects around the country have either been terminated or had funding withdrawn.

Officials say, "This action will ensure federal dollars are prioritized towards restoring America’s maritime dominance and preventing waste."

“Wasteful, wind projects are using resources that could otherwise go towards revitalizing America’s maritime industry," Duffy said.

This funding was set to establish a major offshore wind logistics and manufacturing hub in Baltimore County.

Where possible, funding from these projects will be recompeted to address port upgrades and other needs of the country, officials say.

