From fear to hope for a cure: A family's 22-year walk with MS

TOWSON, Md. — People across the country are lacing up their sneakers for a cause—supporting those living with multiple sclerosis (MS), a disease that often goes unseen but deeply impacts everyday life.

For one Towson family, events like Walk MS are more than just a gathering—they’re a source of hope.

“The race to a world without multiple sclerosis… every step counts,” participants are reminded. “It’s not a sprint—it’s more of a long walk. But if you live with MS, you don’t walk alone.”

Mary Lige Team Lige Lightning at Walk-MS (2019)

That message resonates deeply with Tricia Lige, who was diagnosed with MS 22 years ago.

“It was very nerve-wracking when you’re first diagnosed—very scary,” she said.

But what once felt overwhelming has been transformed by community and support. Tricia credits the National MS Society for helping her navigate life with the disease.

“I turned to the National MS Society right away at the advice of a friend, and they’ve helped so much,” she said.

For her daughter, Mary Lige, MS has always been part of life.

“Pretty much all my life, I’ve known her as living with MS,” Mary said.

She’s also witnessed firsthand how research and treatment advancements have made a difference.

“Watching the treatments that the MS Society has come up with through research and the developments they’ve made have been so crucial to her lifestyle—and our lifestyle as a family,” she said.

Mary’s motivation is simple and deeply personal.

“She’s my mom, so I love her the most of anyone in the world. I really want to find a cure for her.”

Mary Lige Tricia and Mary Lige along with their family at an event with the National Multiple Sclerosis Society

The theme of the walk—“A Cure on the Line”—highlights both the urgency and hope behind the event. For those living with MS, uncertainty is a constant reality.

“Things are great for me. I’m very lucky, but there’s always that uncertainty of how things are going to be tomorrow, or next year, or what’s coming down the pike,” Tricia shared.

Events like Walk MS play a critical role in pushing progress forward. This year, about 750 community members are expected to participate, raising more than $100,000.

Those funds directly support:



The development of new treatments and ongoing research

Programs and services for people affected by MS

Advocacy efforts that improve access, inclusion, and overall quality of life

The event also brings together families, caregivers, and supporters in a powerful show of unity.

“There’s a lot of energy every year,” Tricia said. “Someone always gets up and shares their story, which is very powerful to hear.”

For her, the day is also a reminder of the support system around her.

“It’s just a reminder of how lucky I am to have the support that I do—and that day just brings it all together.”

And while Walk MS isn’t technically a race, the Lige family has created a little friendly competition of their own—who can raise the most money.

Mary is currently in the lead.

Mary Lige Lige Family

“I really want to be the top in the family,” she said. “I’m beating my brothers and my dad by a significant number.”

That leaves just one challenger—her mom.

“I have $11 ahead,” Tricia laughed. “I don’t know, I’m going to hang in there. I’m going to keep trying.”

For the past few years, the Lige family has set a fundraising goal of $10,000. This year, they surpassed that goal with days to spare—another step forward in the fight against MS.