'Frederick Road Fridays' kick off summer in Music City, Maryland

CATONSVILLE, Md. — After poor weather canceled last week's kickoff, a Catonsville summer tradition will begin again on Friday evening.

'Frederick Road Fridays' feature free summer concerts with local music acts, hosted at the lot at 15 Mellor Avenue just off Frederick Road in Catonsville.

The series takes place each Friday from now until August 29, excluding July 4.

WMAR Frederick Road Friday on August 16, 2024.

The series benefits a community group each week, including Catonsville Youth Baseball, Catonsville Mason Lodge #189 and Catonsville Emergency Assistance.

The events run from 6:30pm to 8:30pm.