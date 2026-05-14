Fort Howard residents raise concerns over potential development at former Veterans medical center property

FORT HOWARD, Md. — Fort Howard residents are raising alarms over potential development at a former Veterans medical center.

The community has seen renderings online of apartments and retail space for the property.

At a community meeting Wednesday, neighbors expressed concerns, saying the development would increase traffic and disrupt a quiet way of life.

Last week, lawmakers confirmed that someone leasing the land from the Veterans Administration has expressed a desire to develop the property.

The lawmakers outlined what would need to happen before any development could move forward.

Lawmakers say the developer has confirmed it wants community input in the process.