Former Sonic restaurant in Rosedale fenced off after homeless encampment trespasses

Maria Morales/WMAR
Former Sonic restaurant on Pulaski Highway in Rosedale was fenced off by contractors on Friday after the property's new owners ordered a homeless encampment to leave.
ROSEDALE, Md. — An update on a story we brought to you last week.

Contractors for the new owners of a former Sonic restaurant on Pulaski Highway in Rosedale fenced off the entire property Friday morning, barring access to a homeless encampment that was trespassing on the property for several weeks.

Personal belongings remain scattered throughout the parking lot, including clothing and other items left behind during the displacement. The encampment has moved to the corner of the property between the former Sonic and behind the adjacent Checkers restaurant.

Baltimore County's homeless outreach team continues to offer services to connect these individuals with shelter and resources.

The property is set to become a car wash in the near future.

