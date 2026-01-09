Homeless encampment remains at former Sonic restaurant in Rosedale despite eviction deadline

ROSEDALE, Md. — A homeless encampment at a vacant Sonic restaurant on Pulaski Highway in Rosedale continues to house several individuals despite a deadline from property owners to vacate by Thursday morning.

WATCH: Homeless encampment at former Sonic restaurant in Rosedale Homeless encampment at former Sonic restaurant in Rosedale

The former Sonic restaurant, which closed in 2024, sits at the busy intersection of Pulaski Highway and Rossville Boulevard. People experiencing homelessness have set up tents in the old carhop spots, with some sleeping on the ground around the abandoned building.

"It just came out of nowhere. I just came up here and I've seen everybody took a separate space inside of each one of these things of Sonic, you know, like they made a home," Kenneth Oucts said.

Oucts lives nearby and has watched the encampment develop over recent weeks.

Baltimore County Office of Homeless Services identified the encampment about six weeks ago and has been working to connect residents with resources and shelter options. Heather Sheridan serves as chief of homeless services.

"Outreach teams actually are the ones that identified this issue about 6 weeks ago and have been engaging and visiting the location, offering shelter, any kind of emergency services to the people who have stayed there," Sheridan said.

Councilman David Marks said in a statement that he and Council President Mike Ertel have been working with homeless services and police since December. Marks noted that "this is private property and they cannot live there without permission."

Councilman Ertel and I have been working with Baltimore County's Homeless Services and the police precinct since December. Homeless Services has attempted to engage the residents, but this is private property and they cannot live there without permission. It is my understanding that a car wash will be constructed at the site and all temporary structures will be demolished.

— David Marks, Council member, 5th District



"The county is dependent on all private property owners to secure their properties to prevent folks from going into those properties unlawfully," Sheridan said.

County officials confirm no children are living at the encampment. Services offered to residents include emergency shelter, food stamp assistance and referrals to other resources.

"We've gone above and beyond. Our actions have been aimed at doing what's best for the human beings that are there," Sheridan said.

A Flagship Car Wash is planned for the property. Baltimore County Police say contractors for the new owners will install fencing and no trespassing signs on Friday. Police outreach officers continue working to help relocate the individuals living at the site.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.