Former soccer coach accused of sexually abusing young players during tournaments

BALTIMORE COUNTY — A former soccer coach has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Baltimore County.

Roberto Garcia, 30, has been charged with sexual abuse of a minor, sexual solicitation of a minor and other related charges.

According to charging documents, the investigation began in January 2026 when police received multiple reports of sexual misconduct.

The first incident allegedly occurred in March 2025 in Florida during a soccer tournament. The victim told investigators Garcia touched him inappropriately and made him uncomfortable.

Charging documents indicate this alleged behavior continued in September 2025 when the victim asked Garcia to take him to a soccer game, but they stopped to get food first.

This incident allegedly happened in a parking lot next to a Chipotle in Parkville.

The two stopped communicating after this incident, but Garcia allegedly offered the victim $500 to engage in sexual contact. The victim refused, but the offers persisted.

Another victim told investigators that while they were in Seattle for a soccer tournament, Garcia told the victim to pull his pants down for money.

Investigators say the victims were between 10 and 15 years old during the alleged sexual misconduct.

Garcia was arrested in June 2026. He had coached soccer for multiple private organizations across several areas in Maryland.

Garcia has been suspended from coaching since the allegations were reported.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims or witnesses who have not yet come forward. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact 410-887-7720.