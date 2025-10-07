Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsRegionBaltimore County

Actions

Five juveniles, two adults charged in Maryland State Fair assault

Maryland State Fair.jpg
Felix Abeson/WMAR
Maryland State Fair.jpg
Posted

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Multiple teens and two adults are facing charges for a fight that occurred at the Maryland State Fair on August 30.

Baltimore County Police say five juveniles — four 14-year-old girls and a 15-year-old girl — assaulted a person at the Timonium Fairgrounds.

RELATED: Large juvenile fight breaks out at Maryland State Fair over weekend

The suspects fled the scene following the assault.

Two adults, 33-year-old Melika Gamble-Thomas and 37-year-old Tiera Gamble, face separate charges filed by the victim's parents.

Police say the adults were taken into custody on open warrants.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Download the WMAR-2 News app!

Kelly Groft
Map banner for local news

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR