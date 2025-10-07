Five juveniles, two adults charged in Maryland State Fair assault

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Multiple teens and two adults are facing charges for a fight that occurred at the Maryland State Fair on August 30.

Baltimore County Police say five juveniles — four 14-year-old girls and a 15-year-old girl — assaulted a person at the Timonium Fairgrounds.

The suspects fled the scene following the assault.

Two adults, 33-year-old Melika Gamble-Thomas and 37-year-old Tiera Gamble, face separate charges filed by the victim's parents.

Police say the adults were taken into custody on open warrants.