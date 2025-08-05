Five charged in connection to setting baby deer on fire in Perry Hall

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Five people have been charged in connection to setting a baby deer on fire in Perry Hall.

Police say three teens, all 17-years-old, and two adults were identified as being involved in the incident.

The adults have been identified as Ethan Cummins and Aiden Holman, both 18-years-old.

This stems from an incident on Juy 24, when officers responded to the 20th block of Bangert Avenue following a "hazardous road condition."

Investigation revealed a deer had been accidentally struck by car driven by one of the suspects. Police say, the deer was then set on fire in the middle of the street.

The following charges were filed against those involved:

