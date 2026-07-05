Fireworks show in Towson postponed for second time amid severe weather concerns

TOWSON, Md. — The fireworks show scheduled for this evening in Towson has been postponed for a second time due to severe weather concerns, according to the Towson Communities Alliance.

"We know many of you were looking forward to the event, and we share your disappointment," the Towson Communities Alliance said in a Facebook post on Sunday.

Officials say they are working to reschedule the fireworks as part of a "future community event," with the date to be announced once confirmed.

Multiple fireworks shows were either canceled or postponed on Saturday due to weather, including displays in Baltimore City and Annapolis.

Baltimore City proceeded with their show, while Annapolis canceled theirs entirely.