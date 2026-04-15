Fire crews put out brush fire in Reisterstown

REISTERSTOWN, Md. — Update 9:10am - Crews have extinguished the fire. Authorities confirmed that there were no injuries.

#Final update 2700 blk Black Rock Rd #21136 | 1.5 acres was burning | Fire out no injuries reported | Crews cleared scene.

DT 1659 TJ pic.twitter.com/g4QpzWGFRl — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) April 15, 2026

There's a brush fire happening in Reisterstown.

According to Baltimore County Fire, there's over one acre of woods on fire.

Fire crews are at the scene working to put of the flames.

No injuries have been reported.