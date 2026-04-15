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Fire crews put out brush fire in Reisterstown

Baltimore County Fire Dept
WMAR
Baltimore County Fire Dept
Posted
and last updated

REISTERSTOWN, Md. — Update 9:10am - Crews have extinguished the fire. Authorities confirmed that there were no injuries.

There's a brush fire happening in Reisterstown.

According to Baltimore County Fire, there's over one acre of woods on fire.

Fire crews are at the scene working to put of the flames.

No injuries have been reported.

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