BALTIMORE COUNTY — Several snakes, lizards, and turtles are without a home Sunday night in Baltimore County.

Baltimore County Fire Fire at reptile house leaves snakes, turtles, and lizards in need of relocation in Baltimore County

According to Baltimore County Fire, around 7:30 p.m., crews arrived at the scene of a fire at the Holt Park Reptile House in the 100 block of McCormick Ave in Fullerton.

The fire was put out around 7:40pm.

Firefighters are waiting for investigators and animal control at the scene per officials.

The snakes, lizards, and turtles will be relocated.

No injuries have been reported.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.