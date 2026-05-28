PIKESVILLE, Md. — The unofficial start of summer is here, and people in Pikesville are enjoying the season.

On Wednesday, the Pikesville Armory kicked off its summer music series.

The free concert showcased father-son duo Ken and Brad Kolodner.

Pikesville Armory's 2026 Summer Music Series kicks off with father-son duo Ken and Brad Kolodner Father-son duo launches Pikesville Armory's 2026 Summer Music Series

People listened to the performance on the lawn and enjoyed food trucks and local vendors.

More concerts are scheduled throughout the summer, with the next one set for June 10.

To stay updated with the summer music series, click here.