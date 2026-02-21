BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — After losing a bright light in their lives, a Baltimore County family is now calling for justice for Christopher Teah.

"If this person had even called the police someway or the other had called 911, we may not be here today," said Kelvin Teah.

The pain for the Teah family is almost unbearable after 20-year-old Christopher Teah was killed by a hit-and-run driver.

His uncle Kelvin said it happened last Sunday night.

The family of Christopher Teah calls for justice Family seeks justice after loved one killed in Baltimore County hit-and-run

He told WMAR-2 News that police told him that Christopher was getting off the bus to walk home at the intersection of Security Boulevard and Gwynn Oak Avenue when someone hit him.

"When the vehicle hit him, the person got down from the vehicle, looked at him, went into the vehicle, and drove off," Kelvin said, "They [police] did say that the vehicle is a silver gray sedan."

WMAR-2 News reached out to Baltimore County Police for information but haven't heard back at time of publication.

Christopher's cousin Colliette said it's the closest loss she's experienced.

"Saying it hurts to the core is not even doing it justice," she told us.

Kelvin said Christopher was a bright light in the family.

"Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Years, birthdays we gather together and he's like - he loves music so he's like a shining star, he comes in dancing, he's got everybody laughing."

Colliette shared her last memory of him.

"On Christmas Day, we were all playing a family game together and his mom was trying to rap and he was like his mom's hype man cheering her on."

With grief in their hearts, they now call for the person responsible to turn themselves in.

"They've taken the life of a son, a brother, a cousin, a nephew a friend. It would just bring a little bit more closure to us if we knew that there was still some semblance of humanity left in whoever did it."

The family will hold a vigil on Saturday at 3:45 p.m. at the crash site to honor Christopher's life.

If you have any information on this fatal hit-and-run, call Baltimore County Police.