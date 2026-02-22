Family pleas for hit-and-run driver to come forward at vigil

WOODLAWN, Md. — Dozens gathered at the scene of a deadly hit-and-run in Baltimore County to remember 20-year-old Christopher Teah and call for justice.

Christopher was struck and killed last Sunday night while crossing the street after getting off a bus near his home near Security Boulevard and Gwynn Oak Avenue in Woodlawn. His uncle, Kelvin Teah, said the driver got out of the vehicle, looked at Christopher, then fled the scene.

"Just a phone call could have saved my nephew's life," Kelvin said during the vigil. "A few seconds or a few minutes phone call could have saved his life."

Christopher, who also went by his middle name Courage, was walking home from visiting friends when the crash happened. His home was just a three to four minute walk from where he was hit.

Family members described Christopher as lively and joyful, someone who brought laughter and warmth wherever he went.

Christopher was passionate about music, following in the footsteps of his musically inclined father and brothers.

The family is asking the driver to turn themselves in. They've set up an email address, justice4christeah@gmail.com, for anyone with information about the case.

"We just want to reach out to them and let them know that we are here, we are hurt," Kelvin said. "Let them turn themselves over to the police."

Ezax Smith, a Liberian community leader, said Christopher's death affects the entire community. He asked for whoever is responsible to "share some humanity and some ownership" and come forward.

Baltimore County Police continue investigating the hit-and-run. Anyone with information can call 410-887-4636.

This story was edited with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.