Faidley family opens Fishmonger's Daughter in Catonsville after 7 years in the making

CATONSVILLE, Md. — After 7 years the newest restaurant of an iconic Baltimore family is finally open.

Faidley family opens Fishmonger's Daughter in Catonsville after 7 years Faidley family opens Fishmonger's Daughter in Catonsville after 7 years

The Faidley family cut the ribbon on Fishmonger's Daughter today in Catonsville.

Founder Damye Hahn's goal is to reinterpret classic Maryland seafood culture.

Their seafood legacy started in 1886 at Baltimore's historic Lexington Market.

Maryland First Lady Dawn Moore praised the family for their international success.

The restaurant also will have a seafood market, an event venue, and an outdoor patio.

It will open to the public starting Friday.