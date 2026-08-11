Ex-Towson University defensive back among two charged in Randallstown armed carjacking

RANDALLSTOWN, Md. — A former Towson University football defensive back was among two people arrested in connection with an armed carjacking in Randallstown that left one person hospitalized.

Cordell Jefferson, 19, was on the roster for Towson last season, a university spokesperson confirmed to WMAR-2 News, but does not appear on the team's 2026 roster.

"The roster on the athletics website is current," the spokesperson said. "Beyond that, we are unable to share any additional information at this time."

20-year-old Garrin Davis was identified as the second suspect arrested in connection with the incident.

On July 20 at 5:17 p.m., Baltimore County police officers responded to reports of a possible shooting in the area of Downey Dale Drive and Church Lane.

The victim, who called 911, was transported to an area hospital by two witnesses for treatment of a gunshot wound to the arm.

According to charging documents, investigators determined that one of the witnesses had arranged a meeting between one of the suspects and the victim at the Liberty Place Apartment Complex.

The victim spoke with the witness via FaceTime, traveled to the location, and waited in the parking lot for the suspect to arrive.

Both suspects arrived at the scene in a white SUV while wielding handguns and forced their way into the victim's Honda Accord.

One suspect opened the passenger-side door and demanded the victim exit the vehicle, later striking the victim in the face with the weapon.

Charging documents state the other suspect opened the driver's side door and pulled the victim from the Honda.

While pleading with the suspects not to take the car, the victim attempted to re-enter the Honda Accord, prompting one of the suspects to shoot.

The suspects fled the scene, leaving the victim to run to a nearby intersection where the two witnesses discovered them and transported them to the hospital.

Detectives later identified Jefferson and Davis as suspects after obtaining cellphone records that revealed they were in the area when the shooting occurred.

Charging documents indicate Jefferson was the driver of a white Jeep Renegade that transported both him and Garrison to meet with the victim.

The Honda Accord was recovered on July 21 in Baltimore City. The estimated loss and recovery value totaled $6,000.

Both Jefferson and Davis are charged with attempted first-degree murder and armed carjacking.

They are being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.