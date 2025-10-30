Eight centenarians celebrate milestone birthdays at North Oaks Senior Living

PIKESVILLE, Md. — It's not every day you meet someone who is 100 years old, and North Oaks got to celebrate not one, not two, but eight people.

WATCH: Eight centenarians celebrate at Pikesville senior living facility Eight centenarians celebrate at Pikesville senior living facility

Eight centenarians are living in the North Oaks Senior Living facility in Pikesville, each one with their own unique story.

"You step back and you say this is, this is really a miracle, it's like, it gets to the point where it's almost spiritual to sit around here with eight people who have all hit 100 years in age," Executive Director Reuben Rosenfeld said.

Among them is Edith Sherr, born May 4, 1924. Her father's family was murdered in Europe during the Holocaust, while her mother's family came to America. Sherr grew up in New York and says living this long has been a blessing.

"It's just amazing that we are all here, and we hope to stay here a long time, and I think it's mostly luck. We all ate right and didn't drink and didn't smoke and this and that, we were lucky," Sherr said.

She also says so many things have changed throughout her life.

"It's been somewhat frightening. I don't understand AI. I have given up trying, other things. I remember being a little girl and looking up look an airplane, and now of course it's normal, but the world is moving quickly. I've lived through several wars, and that wasn't good. America came through, but world wars, not good, civil rights good, it's been a lot," Sherr said.

Her life's journey is one of many stories among the other seven centenarians at the party, including two men who fought in World War Two.

Rosenfeld says there is a lot to learn from them.

"They can give a lot of advice to a lot of people the world would be a better place if we listened more to them than to where we are now," Rosenfeld said.

Sherr even shared a bit of wisdom.

"Be upbeat, be hopeful, work hard, try and make the world better," Sherr said.

There are a total of 10 centenarians at the facility, but two are now in hospice care.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.