Eastern Boulevard traffic safety study the focus of a community meeting

MIDDLE RIVER, Baltimore County — Fixing the problems on Eastern Boulevard in Middle River, that's the focus of an upcoming community meeting.

The meeting is slated for July 2nd at 7 p.m. at the Gunpowder VFW at 6309 Ebenezer Road.

The Maryland State Highway Administration has done a safety review of a section of Eastern Boulevard, between MD 43 and Earls Road.

The study was done after an increase in accidents, some leading to death, on that stretch of roadway.

“This corridor has become increasingly dangerous for drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists alike,” said Delegate Ryan Nawrocki, emphasizing the urgent need for action. “For too long, our community has endured serious safety concerns on Eastern Boulevard. This meeting is an opportunity for residents to hear directly from SHA and ensure that meaningful solutions are implemented.”

People who live in the area and business owners are encouraged to attend this important public meeting.