Dundalk parade kicks off Maryland's Independence Day celebrations Saturday morning

DUNDALK — The Dundalk Independence Day parade kicks off at 8 a.m. Saturday, marking the start of the country's 250th birthday celebrations in Baltimore County.

State Sen. Johnny Ray Salling said the parade is one of the largest in Maryland.

"It's the first in the state of Maryland. It starts at 8, and I believe it is one of the biggest, if not the biggest, I can walk it probably three times, Jeff, and I will not be done. That's how big this fair is or this parade is."

The parade features local elected officials, marching bands and Santa Claus.

Parade Chair Will Feuer said the event draws enthusiastic crowds from across the region.

"It's so rewarding to go through at the end at the parade committee and you get all the cheers and you see all the smiling faces. Everybody that comes to Dundalk says that Dundalk is the best patriotic parade. Everybody's cheering and clapping along the entire way."

This year's parade includes a special surprise: a plane flying overhead to mark the nation's 250th anniversary.

"So this year the Dundalk Independence Day Committee has a plane flying overhead wishing everybody a happy 250th going over top of Dundalk. Spectators, then it'll travel to Towson Spectators. It will go over to the Catonsville parade. It will go to the Bel Air parade tomorrow evening, and then it will go to Havre de Grace on Sunday. Just wishing happy 250th from the Dundalk community to the rest of Maryland," Feuer said.

Baltimore County has posted no-parking signs along the parade route, and violators will be towed.

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