DUNDALK, Md. — The Dundalk Heritage Fair is underway this weekend, offering three days of food, rides, games, and live music for the whole community.

Food vendors at the fair include local businesses as well as vendors who travel from across the country. The carnival features a wide variety of attractions, and the main stage showcases acts from throughout the area.

Dundalk Heritage Fair brings three days of music, rides, and community fun Dundalk Heritage Fair brings three days of music, rides, and community fun

Eric Davis, president of the Dundalk Heritage Fair, said the event has a longstanding tradition of bringing people together.

"So when you come in it's just like you've never left off. You might not see him for a year, but it's that same camaraderie that's gone on since before me when this started 50 years ago."

Entertainment is spread across two stages.

"There's a host of different entertainment on two stage, the main stage and the second stage we have on the other side of our hospitality beer garden," Davis said.

Beyond rides and food, the fair also offers activities for children, including face painting and braids. Meara Tracey, a fairgoer, shared what she enjoys most about the event.

"I really like how I get to see like all the people just enjoying all the rides and having a great time and just all like the little kids running around and having smiles on all their faces all the time."

Face paint artist Micki Campbell described the options available at her booth.

"We have rainbow braids. We have light up braids for at night, and then the face painting boards out there with all the choices, or you can request your own design," Campbell said.

Campbell said the process is quick and accessible for fairgoers.

"The braids are already pre-made. The face paint only takes a couple of minutes a person."

The fair runs from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

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