Dundalk couple wins big in Maryland Lottery

DUNDALK, Md. — A couple in Dundalk, Maryland just won big.

Late last June, the two Maryland College workers won $500,000 on a Gifts of Green scratch off ticket, according to a statement from Maryland Lottery.

The Dundalk woman picked up the ticket at her local Walmart after buying groceries, the statement read. She specifically bought the Gifts of Green scratch off after her husband saw that it had a few top prizes still available.

She said that after she put away the groceries at home, she sat down and scratched the ticket to find that they had won the top prize of the game.

“My eyes went back and forth between the [dollar sign] symbol and the $500,000 beneath it and the game’s rules. I could not believe what I was seeing,” the wife said. Her stillness caught her husband’s attention.

Her husband said that when he saw the look in her eyes and heard her voice tremor he knew they won big.

The couple said they play the lottery often as a fun activity to do together.

“We play because we love it,” she said. “It’s something we can have fun with together. We once won $500. That was exciting.”

They said they will use this money to buy a new vehicle and put the rest towards their retirement.

“We’ve been trying to figuring out how retirement was going to work for us. This takes away so many of the worries,” she said.