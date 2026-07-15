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Driver injured after tractor-trailer crashes into multiple homes in Dundalk

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WMAR
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DUNDALK, Md. — Baltimore County fire crews responded to a vehicle crash involving a building in Dundalk.

Fire officials say a tractor-trailer crashed into multiple porches and a light pole on the Unit Block of North Dundalk Avenue.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

All occupants have been evacuated from the affected homes.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

BGE is on the scene.

Residents are asked to avoid North Dundalk Ave. and Bayship Road as it will be closed for the time being.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

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