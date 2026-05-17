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Dick's Sporting Goods opens new Towson Place store with Ravens WR Zay Flowers

Dick's Sporting Goods opens new store at Towson Place
KJ Simpson
Dick's Sporting Goods opens new store at Towson Place
Dick's Sporting Goods opens new store at Towson Place
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TOWSON, Md. — Dick's sporting goods opened a new store in Towson Place.

Ravens WR Zay Flowers was in the building signing autographs to celebrate the grand opening over the weekend.

The store is picking and rolling out with a new format.

In addition to an evolved inventory of baseball, softball, soccer, football, lacrosse, and hockey gear, it will have a House of Cleats.

It's a 360-degree view of over 400 cleats across multiple sports.

Not to mention, there will be an expanded shoe selection and a golf hitting bay with foresight technology.

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