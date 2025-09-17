Crime scene investigators on Portship Road in Dundalk

Update 1:00pm

Baltimore County Police confirm a man was found shot and killed on Wednesday morning. The man was shot multiple times.

Police have not made any arrests and are asking witnesses to call 410-88704636 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587

Original story

Baltimore County Police responded to a report of a shooting in Dundalk.

Crews were called to the 1800 Portship Road.

Very few details are known, at this time. WMAR-2 News Jeff Hager is covering this story and will have more updates here and on WMAR-2 News at 5, 6, and 7pm.