Large brush fire spreads through 20+ acres in Cockeysville-Timonium

TIMONIUM, Md. — Heavy Sunday wind gusts contributed to a large brush fire that spread through 20-plus acres around Cockeysville-Timonium.

It took nearly two hours for Baltimore County firefighters to contain the scene which impacted the area of Padonia and Western Run Roads.

Blair Sabol, WMAR-2 News

There were no reported injuries or structures involved, however trees and power lines were impacted as seen in the photo below.

Linnea Hoover, WMAR-2 News

Harford County also experienced high winds sparking a trio of fires in Jarrettsville and Churchville.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.