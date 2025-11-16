Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Large brush fire spreads through 20+ acres in Cockeysville-Timonium

Brush fire
Linnea Hoover, WMAR-2 News
A tree fell onto wires in the midst of a brush fire that spread through Padonia and Western Run Roads in Baltimore County on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025
Brush fire
Posted
and last updated

TIMONIUM, Md. — Heavy Sunday wind gusts contributed to a large brush fire that spread through 20-plus acres around Cockeysville-Timonium.

It took nearly two hours for Baltimore County firefighters to contain the scene which impacted the area of Padonia and Western Run Roads.

BACO brush fire

There were no reported injuries or structures involved, however trees and power lines were impacted as seen in the photo below.

Brush Fire

Harford County also experienced high winds sparking a trio of fires in Jarrettsville and Churchville.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

