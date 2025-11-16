Windy Sunday weather sparks series of Harford County brush fires

CHURCHVILLE, Md. — The National Weather Service on Sunday issued a wind advisory and an alert for elevated fire danger throughout northern Maryland.

With gusty winds reaching 50 mph, mixed with low humidity, the state saw its fair share of fallen branches and trees, leading to increased fire risks.

In Harford County alone, a trio of fires broke out in wooded areas.

The first occurred after 9:45am around Calvary Road (MD-136) and Grafton Lane in Churchville.

Just before 11:15am another one started in Jarrettsville, off the 2200 block of Schuster Road.

Minutes later there was a brush fire in Churchville again, around the 500 block of Glenville Road.

Weather conditions are expected to last throughout the day so Maryland residents and visitors are urged to properly dispose of cigarette butts, matches, and any other flammable items in appropriate containers.

Also, use caution when operating any equipment that could create sparks and be sure to keep vehicles off of dry grass.

Dry grass, dead leaves, and other tree remnants can ignite fires capable expanding rapidly.