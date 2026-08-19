County sidewalk plans debated in Pikesville neighborhood

PIKESVILLE, Md. — Head down Lightfoot Drive in Pikesville, just off Old Court Road, and you'll see a neighborhood debate told in lawn signs: some in support and others opposing new sidewalks.

Baltimore County is planning about half a mile of 5-foot-wide sidewalk along both sides of the roadway, between Carla Road and Old Court Road. A county spokesperson said the project is "one of several projects Baltimore County is advancing to address longstanding concerns about walkability and pedestrian safety in the Pikesville area."

Baltimore County Department of Public Works & Transportation

Dora Segan-Kohanim, who started an online petition against the county plans, said several affected homeowners are not happy. Among other concerns, they cite the land the sidewalk will take up, the change of the neighborhood's sprawling look, and more responsibility for older neighbors, particularly during snow and ice.

"We have a lot of elderly neighbors who have lived here for many, many years. It's really hard for them to maintain those sidewalks," Segan-Kohanim said.

The county says a survey of just over 50 neighbors found 47 percent supportive, 37 percent opposed, and 15 percent undecided. Supporters, a county spokesperson said, cited the multiple places of worship and schools nearby, which include Beth Tfiloh and Pikesville High School.

Hannah Drabkin tends to agree with the project; with little ones just beyond the project boundaries, she believes her already-existing sidewalk adds a layer of protection.

"I would appreciate them. I think it would help make the neighborhood safer. I know there are a lot of kids that walk that way to school, so I would like to see there be more sidewalks to help ensure their safety," Drabkin told WMAR-2 News.

The county said the plans are still at the 30 percent design phase. While construction has not begun yet, the county said it continues to welcome community feedback as it works to make the county safer.

A county spokesperson provided the following statement to WMAR-2 News: