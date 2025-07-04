Community, patriotism, and pride on display at Towson’s Fourth of July Parade

TOWSON, Md. — From flags waving high to smiles stretching wide, the spirit of Independence Day filled the streets of Towson for the annual Fourth of July Parade.

This long-standing tradition, now more than 120 years old, brought out families, veterans, visitors, and even a few familiar faces like Smokey the Bear, the Oriole Bird, and members of the Baltimore Ravens’ marching band.

But beyond the spectacle, there was a deeper message behind the red, white, and blue.

“I’m Cyera Williams, your Voice for Veterans Reporter, out at the Towson Fourth of July Parade—and while the Fourth of July weekend is underway, there are three questions we had to ask,” said WMAR-2 News reporter Cyera Williams. The first: What does the Fourth of July mean to you—in one word?

The answers were as bold as the banners that lined the street:

“Freedom.”

“Patriotic.”

“Fireworks.”

“Empowerment.”

“Because it’s our celebration of when we won the war of the American Revolution,” said Ron Roche, a lifelong Towson resident.

Jason Duncan, who traveled from Louisiana, reflected on his own military service: “I chose to fight for my country so it feels a little patriotic.”

Adele Reinhardt, a Baltimore County resident, echoed the sentiment: “I think independence and freedom is one in the same and that’s what this country affords all of us.”

And for Diamond Duncan, also visiting from Louisiana, the holiday represents unity. “It shows how everybody comes together to just help everybody out and just improve everyone else.”

The parade featured everything from marching bands and dance teams to flag-adorned fashion and colorful floats.

The second question asked: What do you enjoy most about the holiday?

Among the responses:

“Good celebrations with family and friends.”

“I enjoy the food the most.”

“Family, faith, country.”

And perhaps the most heartwarming response came from young Maya, who said: “It’s like an exciting moment for everyone to get together and have fun.”

As the final drumline faded and spectators waved goodbye, the message was clear—the Fourth of July isn’t just about the fireworks—it’s about who we celebrate with, and why.