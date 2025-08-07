Community gives input on proposed Baltimore County Police drone program

TURNER STATION, Md. — It's a bird. It's a plane—no, it's a Baltimore County Police Department drone.

Turner Station neighbors were able to see the new equipment in action Wednesday night as the department sought their input on the proposed Drones as First Responder Program.

The program is meant to enhance public safety and emergency responses by sending drones into situations instead of or before officers.

Major Wes Fischer said they pushed for the program after seeing other departments across the country having success with it.

"Having that drone respond much more quickly, get that view overhead, and let officers know what's happening at any considerations can really change their response and make it safe for everyone," Fischer told WMAR 2 News.

Police say the drones can go where helicopters can't, but they're not a replacement, considering the drones only have enough battery for 40 minutes of flight.

And the department wants to stress the drones will not be used for overall surveillance, only in response to 911 calls and for officers in dangerous situations.

Overall, neighbors had a positive response.

"I think it would be a benefit to the community, surrounding communities; in any emergency situation they can be deployed, and just the surveillance things to get extra help for whatever is needed during whatever kind of emergency situation," Venetia Barbee said.

However, Essex resident Paul Stiffler said the program won't fix all of their problems.

"It might be misleading if the people think it's going to lower crime; it's not cause they're still gonna get the calls. Until they hold the criminals accountable for their actions, they're still gonna do the same thing," Stiffler told WMAR 2 News.

Fischer said there are six drones dedicated to the program.

The department is looking at operating three in one area and three in another on the pilot program if the community receives it well.

"My hope is that within about 30 to 60 days, we could start some test flights and then from there grow the program, expand the hours, expand the amount of calls we can respond to."

Wednesday was one of three community input sessions the department will hold.

They'll introduce the proposed program to the Randallstown community Thursday night at the Randallstown Community Center.

