Cocktails-To-Go in Baltimore County awaits Governor Moore's signature

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — It seems like a long while ago during the COVID-19 area when takeout became somewhat of the norm.

At the time, many made the best of a really tragic situation including some extra carryout perks.

If lawmakers in Baltimore County get their way, some could be back in play.

We're specifically talking about Cocktails-To-Go.

"This bipartisan legislation allows restaurants in Baltimore County to include specialty cocktails with carryout orders when paired with prepared food," his how Delegates representing Maryland's 7th District described Senate Bill 72 & House Bill 121. "It enables businesses to modernize their services, respond to customer demand, and build on the success of a popular pandemic-era policy that permitted cocktails to go."

Essentially the bill directs the Board of License Commissioners for Baltimore County to consider allowing bars and restaurants who already have Class B or D licenses to sell alcoholic beverages with to-go food orders at no extra cost to the business.

When sold as part of a carryout order, the drinks would need to be in closed containers.

The buyer would need to present ID proving they're 21-years of age or older. It would be up to the bar or restaurant to limit the number of beverages one can purchase on a takeout basis.

“Supporting our local restaurants means giving them the flexibility to meet customers where they are,” said Maryland Senator Carl Jackson. “This legislation strikes the right balance by helping small businesses grow while maintaining strong safeguards for public safety.”

Governor Wes Moore needs to sign the bill to become law effective July 1.