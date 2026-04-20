Charging Docs: Towson University robbery suspect wounds self during botched theft attempt

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County police have identified the suspect in an attempted robbery incident at Towson University.

Gage Flood, 19, was apprehended in connection with the incident.

Towson University police officers responded to the 100 block of Cross Campus Drive at 7:19 p.m. on April 16 after receiving calls that a student had shot themselves in the front stairwell of a dormitory.

Baltimore County police met with campus police, who told them they were alerted to a person suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

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Officers entered the dormitory and found the person, later identified as Flood, lying in the stairwell.

A sweep of the area was conducted and EMTs rendered aid to Flood.

According to charging documents, investigators found that Flood got into an argument with three people on the stairs at the dormitory.

During the argument, Flood pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the victims.

Following a brief struggle, Flood accidentally fired a shot, striking himself in the leg.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The victims recorded Flood at the scene, which showed him handing the gun to a female.

Police recovered the gun, a Glock-style semi-automatic handgun, from a common area on the fourth floor of the dormitory. The weapon had an obliterated serial number and a loaded magazine.

After interviewing the victims and witnesses, police determined that Flood was trying to steal one victim's black Celine hat, worth $1,000, while repeatedly threatening to kill the victims.

He is charged with armed robbery, first-degree assault, and other firearm-related offenses.