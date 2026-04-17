Arrest made in self-inflicted shooting at Towson University

BALTIMORE COUNTY — An arrest has been made in connection with a self-inflicted gunshot wound incident at Towson University Thursday evening.

Towson University Police received reports of possible shots fired in a building stairwell on the 150th block of Cross Campus Drive.

Campus police and Baltimore County police responded and found one person with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The individual was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police confirmed there were no other injuries and no ongoing threat to the community.

Towson University President Mark Ginsberg sent the following message: