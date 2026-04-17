Arrest made in self-inflicted shooting at Towson University

BALTIMORE COUNTY — An arrest has been made in connection with a self-inflicted gunshot wound incident at Towson University Thursday evening.
Towson University Police received reports of possible shots fired in a building stairwell on the 150th block of Cross Campus Drive.
Campus police and Baltimore County police responded and found one person with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The individual was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police confirmed there were no other injuries and no ongoing threat to the community.
Towson University President Mark Ginsberg sent the following message:
I commend our Office of Public Safety, Division of Student Affairs and local first responders for their swift and thorough response to this incident. We are grateful to Baltimore County Police for their partnership, and we continue to support them as they have taken the lead in investigating Thursday’s incident. Anyone with information may call 410-887-INFO.