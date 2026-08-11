Charging Docs: 'Several domestic altercations' predated Towson mother's murder

TOWSON, Md. — We're learning more about what led to a 32-year-old woman being shot and killed at an apartment complex in Towson on Sunday, August 2.

Police have since arrested 37-year-old Michael Burnett in connection with the shooting death of India Johnson.

Baltimore County Police Department

At 11:53 p.m. that night, officers responded to the Cromwell Valley Apartments in the unit block of Treeway Court for reports of a fight in progress.

The 911 caller told police that their sister, identified as Johnson, had been in "several altercations" that evening with her boyfriend, whom she only knew as "Mike," according to charging documents.

The caller added that they witnessed the couple verbally arguing over a FaceTime call that Johnson had hung up on.

Moments before police were called, the caller stated they received text messages from Johnson's son, who said he was in the apartment when he heard a gunshot during an argument between Johnson and Mike. He added that he needed help immediately and asked for the police to kick in the door.

Officers arrived at the scene and tried to make contact with the victim, but received no answer, prompting them to force entry into the apartment.

There, they found Johnson's son and two younger children hiding inside their bedrooms, unharmed, and later found Johnson lying on the floor suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to charging documents, the son told police that Johnson and Mike had been dating, adding that he had been staying at the apartment since August 1.

The son said that on Sunday night, both Johnson and Mike were arguing with each other, and he later heard a gunshot ring out.

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Johnson and Mike had been dating for a year, according to charging documents, and had "multiple domestic altercations in the past," including an instance where Mike "choked her until she passed out."

After obtaining a cell phone number and photograph of Mike, investigators were able to identify him as Burnett.

Cellular records showed Burnett traveled from his home in Gwynn Oak to Towson on August 1, where he remained until August 2 at 11:43 p.m. before heading to Baltimore City.

Surveillance video obtained showed Burnett's vehicle, a white Infiniti QX60 with silver-colored trim and dark-colored wheels, arriving with Johnson's vehicle on August 1 at a Royal Farms. The video later showed them walking in together to purchase items, as confirmed by a receipt found in the apartment where Johnson was shot and killed.

Police responded to Burnett's home on August 6 and spoke with him while his mother was present.

Charging documents state Burnett told police that he and Johnson "were" best friends, adding their relationship was never physically intimate.

Burnett said he last saw Johnson when he left her apartment at 9:30 p.m. on August 2, denying that they had any arguments. He also said he had not heard from Johnson since he left and was unaware of anything that had happened to her.

Detectives told both Burnett and his mother that she had been murdered, to which Burnett's mother became "physically and emotionally upset," charging documents state.

Burnett's mother told detectives that she had been trying to get in contact with Johnson for days with no answer, and that she also asked Burnett if he had spoken with her, to which he replied, "No."

He told police that he tried not to contact Johnson in any way since he left the apartment on Sunday, even after his mother was trying to contact her with no success.

Burnett faces multiple charges, including first-degree murder, and is being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.