Charging Docs: Rosedale homeowner intentionally caused home explosion before taking 'one way trip' to Jamaica

Key Points:

• Mark Hawkins Sr., 66, arrested for first-degree arson in connection with a home explosion that completely destroyed his Rosedale residence in July

• Suspicious timing revealed: Phone records show Hawkins was at home when BGE reported unusually high gas flow, contradicting his statements to police

• Evidence of deliberate sabotage: Investigators found the gas supply line was manually disconnected, an electric range left on, and accelerant detected in debris

• Convenient absence: Hawkins and his wife were vacationing in Jamaica with one-way tickets when the explosion occurred after 18 hours of continuous gas flow

• No accident: Police ruled the incident incendiary after discovering no clothing, shoes, or cars at the property, suggesting the family had permanently relocated

ARTICLE

Charging documents provide new details about a home explosion in Rosedale and why the homeowner faces arson charges.

Mark Hawkins Sr., 66, was arrested in connection with the July explosion.

Firefighters responded after 2 a.m. on July 1 to a home in the 8000 block of Callo Lane, where they found "a large volume of fire actively burning in the remains of a single family home." The house had completely collapsed, with debris scattered throughout the yard.

Investigation reveals suspicious circumstances

Investigators found that Hawkins and his wife were not at home during the explosion. Neighbors said the couple was vacationing in Jamaica.

After confirming no natural gas leak was detected, police contacted Hawkins. He told them he and his wife left home at 6 a.m. on June 30 and departed for BWI Airport at 7:30 a.m. to meet their son. Hawkins said there were no known problems with electrical or gas appliances, and only he and his wife had keys to the home.

Evidence points to arson

Police discovered several suspicious details:

No clothing or shoes were found in the debris

Neither Hawkins' nor his wife's car was parked at the home

A K9 detected accelerant-based fuel in the fire debris

The water heater's gas supply line was manually disconnected

An electric range had two control knobs turned to "on"

BGE reported unusually high natural gas flow around 6 a.m. on June 30

Phone records contradict testimony

Court-ordered phone records placed Hawkins at the scene when BGE reported increased gas flow. The records showed he didn't leave until 7:30 a.m., contradicting his earlier statements. Additionally, investigators discovered Hawkins had purchased one-way tickets to Jamaica, which he and his family saved $5,000 for.

Investigators believe Hawkins deliberately disconnected the gas line between 7-8 a.m. before leaving for the airport. Natural gas flowed for 18 hours until a fuel-air explosion destroyed the home at 2 a.m.

Police determined the incident was incendiary, supporting the first-degree arson charges against Hawkins.