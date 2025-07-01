Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
House explodes in Rosedale, no injuries reported

KOAA
ROSEDALE, Md. — A house exploded early Tuesday morning in Rosedale.

Baltimore County Fire sent out a tweet on X, saying it happened on Callo Lane, near the Family Dollar and Dollar Tree store off Chesaco Avenue.

When firefighters arrived on the scene around 2 a.m., the house was completely destroyed.

They sent out another update at 4:15 a.m. saying there are no injuries. They still don't know if the house was occupied or vacant at the time of the explosion.

WMAR-2 News is sending a crew out to the scene and will have updates both on-air and online.

