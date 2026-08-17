Charging Docs: 22-year-old suspect in Essex double homicide surrenders to police with father

ESSEX, Md. — Baltimore County Police have made an arrest in connection with a double homicide in Essex.

Authorities have identified the suspect as 22-year-old Deandre Neal.

On August 10, officers responded to a condominium complex in the unit block of Banyan Wood Court following reports of a shooting.

There, they discovered 19-year-old Donielle Mack and 19-year-old Izick Aminartey inside a black Honda Accord, both suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigators determined that the vehicle containing the victims had crashed into a white Audi and a storage trailer.

Both victims died at the scene as a result of their injuries from the shooting.

Inside the Honda, police found two 9mm shell casings, a gallon-sized bag of marijuana, and a digital scale.

A witness told investigators they saw a man riding an e-bike, later sitting toward the end of the court.

Surveillance video showed the suspect riding south on Back River Neck Road on the e-bike, passing multiple streets before reaching Banyan Wood Court.

According to charging documents, on August 14, an anonymous caller contacted police to say that someone known to them, who was later identified as Neal, had recently bragged about shooting two people in the Essex area.

Two days later, detectives were called to the White Marsh precinct to meet with a father and son who had contacted a police corporal, stating they had information about the double shooting.

It was later confirmed to be Neal and his father. According to charging documents, Neal told detectives that he wanted to take responsibility for his actions but did not want to discuss the circumstances surrounding the shooting until his attorney arrived.

Police placed Neal under arrest and charged him with first-degree murder.

He is being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.