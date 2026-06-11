CCBC president intends to step down in 2027 after two decades of leadership

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — After two decades of leading the Community College of Baltimore County, Sandra L. Kurtinitis has announced plans to step down in 2027.

School officials say she will step down as president effective July 31, 2027.

Dr. Kurtinitis, 83, is regarded as one of the most thoughtful leaders in higher education.

Since taking on the role in 2005, Dr. Kurtinitis has been widely recognized as a respected educator and leader, overseeing the college's growth and transformation while expanding opportunities for more than 50,000 students annually.

She played a pivotal role in establishing the college's Honors College, strengthening transfer and workplace pathways, and increasing dual enrollment opportunities.

"It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve this extraordinary institution and community," said President Kurtinitis. "Together, we have built a strong, student-centered college that is recognized for innovation, access and excellence. I remain fully committed to leading CCBC over the coming year and ensuring a smooth transition to new leadership."

"On behalf of the Board of Trustees, we extend our deepest appreciation to Dr. Kurtinitis for her extraordinary leadership and lasting impact on CCBC," said Board Chair Richard Scheper. "The board will launch a comprehensive national search to identify CCBC's next president and ensure a smooth and successful transition."

After stepping down, Dr. Kurtinitis will embark on a one-year sabbatical before officially retiring on July 31, 2028.