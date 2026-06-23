CCBC opens pools at 3 campuses for free community swimming June 22 through Aug. 20

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — The Community College of Baltimore County is giving free access to its pools over the summer.

Folks wanting to take a dive will have designated swim hours at the Catonsville, Dundalk, and Essex campuses from June 22 through Aug. 20.

This is part of CCBC's dedication to making community spaces readily available.

“We are pleased to offer this opportunity to our communities,” said CCBC President Sandra Kurtinitis.

“Following a successful pilot at CCBC Essex last summer, we are expanding access to include our three campuses to better serve our neighbors and strengthen community connections.”

Even though swimming is free, swimmers must complete an online waiver and obtain a CCBC OneCard before entering the pool.

Pools will operate in accordance with established safety guidelines, with certified lifeguards on duty and staff available to assist with check-in.

Pool hours for each campus are as follows:

CCBC Catonsville: 6:30 – 8 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays

CCBC Dundalk: 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. and 4 – 6 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays

CCBC Essex: 3 – 5 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays