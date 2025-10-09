Catonsville street named for Faidley’s Seafood co-owner

CATONSVILLE, Md. — A stretch of Frederick Road in Catonsville now bears the name of a Baltimore seafood legend.

Bill Devine, 93-year-old co-owner of Faidley's Seafood at Lexington Market, was honored Thursday morning when local leaders renamed a road "Bill Devine Way."

"I think it's a privilege and a great honor. Thank you," Devine said.

WMAR

The Navy veteran has spent decades building Faidley's Seafood into a Maryland institution, sending the market's famous crab cakes across the country and overseas. Devine married into the Faidley family and built the business alongside his wife Nancy and her father.

"I'm honored, and I'm proud. But it's not just for me, it's recognition for the entire family," Devine said.

Daughter Damye Hahn spoke at the ceremony, emphasizing her father's impact beyond business success.

"Today, we proudly name this street in honor of Bill and Nancy, whose lives help define a cornerstone of the seafood industry," Hahn said.

"But what truly made Bill special wasn't just his business acumen. It was his heart. Anyone who visited Faidley's knows that it isn't just about the seafood, it's about family," she told the crowd.

The newly named street will lead around a new restaurant called The Fishmonger's Daughter, which Hahn is spearheading. The restaurant is currently under construction in Catonsville, Nancy's hometown.

WMAR Damye Hahn, right, showcases the work underway at The Fishmonger's Daughter restaurant.

Nancy Faidley Devine was proud to see the family legacy continue in her hometown.

"Here we are today, and how proudly I feel about my daughter, who has put her blood into this project," Nancy said.

The Fishmonger's Daughter is expected to 'soft open' in December for patrons with reservations.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.