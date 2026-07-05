Catonsville Scoops hosts second annual ice cream eating contest

CATONSVILLE, Md. — We've got the scoop on a cool way to beat the heat and help out a good cause.

On Sunday, Catonsville Scoops on Frederick Road hosted its second annual ice cream eating contest.

The contestants battled for a golden trophy, including WMAR's Jack Watson, who covers western Baltimore County.

He put up a valiant effort. But the winner ate nine scoops of ice cream in under ten minutes.

The money raised goes to the Believe in Tomorrow Children's Foundation.

It provides respite housing for critically ill children and their families.