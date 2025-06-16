Catonsville ice cream contest to benefit children with critical illnesses

CATONSVILLE, Md. — Catonsville Scoops is turning their second season in business into an opportunity to give back, hosting an ice cream eating contest to benefit critically ill children during Catonsville's popular 4th of July weekend.

The ice cream shop, located on Frederick Road, will hold a 14-scoop challenge on Saturday, July 5th, at 2pm, with proceeds benefiting the Believe in Tomorrow Children's Foundation.

"We're a new business in town; Catonsville is a very community-oriented place," said Jon Reymann, a Catonsville native and co-owner of Catonsville Scoops.

Reymann and his wife started the business with his mother, who also owns Pat's Porch next door. The contest will take place in the ice cream shop's backyard, challenging participants to be the first to finish fourteen scoops of different flavors.

"I've already made a sample bowl of it; it is a lot of ice cream, so it will be pretty challenging," Reymann laughed.

Located about a mile east on Frederick Road, the Believe in Tomorrow Children's Foundation has been helping critically ill children and their families since 1982.

"We see children with the most critical of illnesses who travel from throughout the United States and around the world," Maryanne Davis, CEO of the foundation, told WMAR-2 News in a Monday interview.

The foundation provides hospital housing and respite locations for children with critical illnesses and their families.

"What they're doing is a perfect tie-in to what we do," Davis added. "We deal with children; by and large it's children that have cancer and other really critical illness. We keep children and families in our programs from the time they're diagnosed up to 1 year post-active treatment to get them away from those stresses of home and hospital."

Reymann is encouraging other local businesses to sponsor the event, which includes a free entry in the contest. "It's really a community-focused event now where we'll be promoting and celebrating a bunch of other businesses in Catonsville," said Reymann.

The contest is currently about halfway filled to their 20-entry limit. Those interested in participating can click here.

