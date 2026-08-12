Catonsville High's music program gets $10K donation from singer Barry Manilow

BALTIMORE COUNTY — A Baltimore County band director got the surprise of a lifetime last week.

Legendary singer Barry Manilow recognized Catonsville High School band director and music department chair Chris Gnagey with $10,000 for the school's music program.

According to Sonia Synkowski, coordinator of Integrated Arts**:** "Chris Gnagey exemplifies the very best of what it means to be a music educator. His passion for music, commitment to his students, and dedication to creating meaningful musical experiences have made a lasting impact on the Catonsville High School community and the school system at large. The Manilow Music Teacher Award is a well-deserved recognition of the excellence, creativity, and heart he brings to his teaching each day. We are incredibly proud to celebrate Chris and the profound difference he makes in the lives of his students."

Manilow presented the award to Gnagey during the final night of his concert in Baltimore at CFG Bank Arena.

The money came from Manilow's nonprofit, the Manilow Music Project, which supports music education.

To date, the Manilow Music Project has distributed more than $10 million in instruments and funds to music programs.