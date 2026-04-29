Catonsville congregation pressing on after fire: 'We are a resilient church'

OELLA, Md. — A fire tore through the historic Mount Gilboa AME Church in Catonsville on Monday, but the congregation remains resilient and plans to rebuild.

The building now bears the scars of the fire, with a blue tarp covering part of the roof, boarded-up windows, and glass on the ground.

Rev. Garland Owens Sr., the church’s pastor, said he is grateful no one was hurt.

"While we were on the ground and on site, people [were] coming and, and inquiring, just showing concern. You could see it in their faces because they understand the integral nature of our church," Owens said in a Wednesday interview.

Not to be deterred, the church held a virtual prayer call this morning, as it does each Wednesday. Owens likened the situation to the pandemic, when he was appointed and learned to be adaptable during trying times.

"We are a resilient church and we are able to meet this moment," Owens said, "because we love God and we love the church. Everyone is in gear. I'm in gear and so we just take it one day at a time."

The building, located in the tranquil Oella neighborhood, is over 150 years old. According to the church, free African Americans built it in 1859, making it the oldest active African-American church in Baltimore County.

The Baltimore County Fire Department told WMAR-2 News they cannot confirm the exact cause of the fire, but after investigating, they said it likely involved an electrical failure in the ceiling area.

Jay Patel, owner of the nearby Country Corner Store at the corner of Westchester and Oella Avenues, called 911 on Monday. He said parishioners walk to his store regularly.

"I was praying that nobody gets hurt and before he goes out of control," Patel told WMAR-2 News.

Despite the damage to the historic building, the congregation is already looking forward.

"We're just thankful that we are still standing. The church will rebuild," Owens concluded.

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