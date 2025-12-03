Catonsville business owner shot on Thanksgiving on a long road to recovery

CATONSVILLE, Md. — A day that was supposed to be about family and giving things ended in tragedy for a boutique business owner in Catonsville.

Now the community is determined to rally around her.

On Thanksgiving day, as families were preparing to sit down and express gratitude for loved ones, police lined Johnnycake Road in Woodlawn.

Baltimore County Police say officers found a 41-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

According to a GoFundMe, that woman was Nichole Turcol, part owner of Bombshell Bling and Beauty Boutique in Catonsville.

Owner of Umami Global Bistro, Rehan Khan knows her well.

"Nicole she's my regular customer. She's been coming in for years," Khan said, "She actually just came here not too long ago. She would always get her food from here and then we'd talk about life and her businesses and all that stuff."

He struggled to find the words to describe his emotions after learning from WMAR 2 News what happened to her.

"It's just so horrible to hear somebody you actually happen to know that happens to be a small business across the street from you. That already has an emotional toll. It's just so unfortunate."

According to the GoFundMe created by Nichole's sister, Nichole was shot in a violent act of domestic abuse.

Her sister writes that she now faces many challenges as she struggles to recover to provide a safe and stable future for her son.

Brian Higgins, President of Bill's Music, told WMAR 2 News that Catonsville will rally around her.

"Right here in the village of Catonsville it's an incredibly tight knit community so any time we hear anything that happens, the community seems to band together all the time and it just feels sad," Higgins said, "From everybody here in Catonsville, we wish her nothing but the best and a speedy recovery and hope she's back in business doing her thing very soon."

Baltimore County Police say the investigation remains ongoing.

Head here for the link to the GoFundMe to help Nichole as she recovers from her injuries.

