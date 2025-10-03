Catonsville-based nonprofit to host 6k race benefitting critically ill children

CATONSVILLE, Md. — When a child is fighting a serious disease, a moment of calm for that child and their family becomes especially important.

A nonprofit based in Catonsville helps families with just that, and later this month, it's hosting a race in Baltimore to benefit those critically ill children and their families.

The race stretches from Locust Point to Fort McHenry, and the fun it brings helps sustain this nonprofit, which provides services to children fighting critical illnesses and their families.

"It's a patriotic race, it's very family friendly. We have it in the fall, it dovetails with Halloween, so there's also a costume contest and kids coming," said Maryanne Davis, CEO of Believe In Tomorrow Children's Foundation.

The foundation is headquartered east of the Beltway on Frederick Road in Catonsville. It works to provide hospital housing, as well as places for those children and families to vacation and relax - respite housing - like in Ocean City, Deep Creek Lake and several other locations.

The Home Depot is the title sponsor for the race. Over the years, it has helped build, maintain, repair and decorate those places.

"I remember the days when we first kind of came up with the concept, and the initial first couple of races. And it's been an honor to be a part of it ever since," said Jim Emge, a district manager with the company.

Since 1986, the foundation has provided about 900,000 stays to children and families from every state in America and dozens of countries.

The race is on Saturday, October 26 at 8:30am, at 1215 E Fort Ave. To register, click here.

Believe in Tomorrow Children's Foundation

