Catonsville 4th of July preparations in the home stretch

CATONSVILLE, Md. — Weeks ago, chairs started appearing along Frederick Road in Catonsville, as neighbors mark their spots for the upcoming Independence Day parade.

The annual 4th of July celebration in Catonsville is more than just a parade – it's a day-long event which includes a bike ride, games, live music and a 'mammoth' fireworks display.

Richard Snader, who has been involved with Catonsville's 4th of July festivities for about 50 years, works with crews who will arrange the fireworks display at the ballfields at Catonsville High School off Valley Road, continuing a cherished tradition.

"From the fireworks point of view, it's a 3-day setup, for a 32-minute show," said Snader.

Catonsville 4th of July Committee

"All of the activities that go on July 4th, all of the people that work on those, make them happen, love to hear the crowd response, because then we know that the community of Catonsville is enjoying what we're doing," Snader added.

The day's schedule includes a morning bike ride from Frederick Road to Fort McHenry at 8am, games for children at 9:30am at Catonsville High School's field at the corner of Rolling and Valley Roads, the main parade at 3 p.m., live music starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Catonsville High School lawn off Valley Road, and the fireworks display at 9:15 p.m.

This community celebration operates on a budget exceeding $150,000, funded entirely by local residents and businesses without government support.

"We hope that it gives them an opportunity to get together with family and friends, and really be entertained by all the activities, and also think about what freedom means, and what we owe to all the people that have sacrificed their lives for this country to be independent and remain that way," said Snader.

The day will also include an American music concert at 5820 Edmondson Avenue at 11: 00 a.m., which is free and open to the public.

The committee will meet Tuesday night to finalize its plans.

