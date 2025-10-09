Dundalk barricade ends with police shooting, killing armed man

DUNDALK, Md. — A barricade in Dundalk has ended with a man being killed by police.

It all started around 8:30 Wednesday night when officers were called to a home in the 2100 block of Larkhall Road for a report of shots fired.

Arriving units reportedly saw an armed man through the house window, prompting a barricade situation to be declared.

At some point the suspect's "actions," as police described it, prompted six different officers to fatally shoot him.

A firearm was recovered from the scene.

No one else, including any officers, were injured.

The Maryland Attorney General's Office is investigating the departmental shooting.

For now, all involved officers have been placed on administrative leave.

The name of the individual killed was not immediately released.