AG's Office identifies officers involved in deadly police shooting in Essex

ESSEX, Md. — Four Baltimore County Police officers involved in a shooting in Essex on Wednesday night have been identified.

According to the Attorney General's Office, each officer has two or fewer years of service with the department.

The man killed in the shooting has been identified as Howard Sye, 31, of Essex, Maryland.

The officers involved in the shooting are:

Officer Malia Hooper, 1 year of service;

Officer Trent LaPosta, 1 year of service;

Officer First Class Nicholas Vagnier, 2 years of service;

and Officer Hunter Cortes, 2 years of service.

Officials say all four officers are assigned to the Operations Bureau.

On Wednesday night, the officers responded to an apartment building in the 900 block of Holgate Drive for reports of a disturbance. The call was upgraded to a stabbing as the officers were en route to the scene.

The officers arrived and encountered Sye inside the building. During the encounter, the officers fired their weapons at Sye, striking him. They then rushed inside the apartment building and found a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Both the woman and Sye were treated at the scene before being transported to an area hospital, where Sye later succumbed to his injuries.

Police say one officer was injured during the incident and received treatment at an area hospital.

As part of department policy, all four officers have been placed on administrative leave as the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

Officials say detectives from the Baltimore County Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit will investigate the stabbing.